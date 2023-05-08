Search icon
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'

Sonam Bajwa's latest photos in wet look dress have set Instagram on fire. Check out her drool-worthy pictures here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 08, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Mostly seen in Punjabi films, Sonam Bajwa is one of the most stylish actresses in the country. She often shares her sizzling pictures in glamorous avatars on social media. (All images: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram)

1. Sonam Bajwa's sexy wet look dress

Sonam Bajwa's sexy wet look dress
1/5

Sonam Bajwa wore this wet look couture train gown for the HT Most Stylish Awards 2023 on May 7. The actress wowed her fans and followers with her stunning and sizzling pictures on Instagram.

2. Sonam Bajwa's fans react to her mesmerising photos

Sonam Bajwa's fans react to her mesmerising photos
2/5

Sonam Bajwa's fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. While one of them called her 'a complete stunner', another fan commented, "You are an absolute dream".

3. Sonam Bajwa's next release is Carry On Jatta 3

Sonam Bajwa's next release is Carry On Jatta 3
3/5

Sonam will be seen next on the big screen in Carry On Jatta 3. The threequel, set to release in the theatres worldwide on June 29, features Gippy Grewal in the lead role along with the actress.

4. Sonam Bajwa's Dil Diyan Gallan

Sonam Bajwa's Dil Diyan Gallan
4/5

Sonam Bajwa has hosted popular celebrities such as Jimmy Shergill, Shubman Gill, Ammy Virk, and late singer Sidhu Moose Wala among others, on her talk show named Dil Diyan Gallan.

5. Sonam Bajwa is 'The Entertainer'

Sonam Bajwa is 'The Entertainer'
5/5

The actress recently went on The Entertainers tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Jasleen Royal in North America.

