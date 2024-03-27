Twitter
Bollywood

This actress was once bigger than Karisma, Raveena, Kajol; lost stardom after 15 flops, left Bollywood, now works as...

Once bigger than the likes of Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Kajol, this actress saw a spate of flops and left Bollywood

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Madhoo (Image: Instagram)
The 90s were a ripe time for a new generation of actors and actresses to stake their claim at superstardom in India. The reigning kings and queens of cinema were ageing and slowing down, giving space to a new generation. At the forefront of this new wave of Indian actors was one actress who had a smashing start in not one but two languages. For a while, it seemed as if she was the next big thing before her stardom fell prey to the fickle nature of cinema.

The actress who was once bigger than Karisma, Raveena, Kajol

Debuting in 1991 with Tamil film Azhagan, Madhoo made her name with her very next release – Phool Aur Kaante, starring Ajay Devgn. The film’s success followed a bunch of releases in Malayalam for the young actress, before she struck gold again the following year with the pan-India hit Roja. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was a huge success and established Madhoo as one of the biggest young actresses around. The success of Gentleman the following year meant that Madhoo was suddenly a huge name across India, with many calling her more promising than her other contemporaries like Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and even Kajol.

How Madhoo’s career spiralled

In the mid-90s, Madhoo worked in a number of films in Hindi, almost sidelining her Tamil and Telugu releases. But hardly any of these films worked. Between 1994 and 99, Madhoo starred in 16 Hindi films, along with a handful of Tamil and Telugu releases. But apart from Diljale (where she had a supporting role), none of the films worked. At the same time, her contemporaries moved ahead with hits of their own. In 2002, Madhoo took a break from films focussing on family, eventually returning to the big screen in 2008 and more regularly from 2011.

Where is Madhoo today

In 1999, Madhoo married Anand Shah. The couple has two daughters and lives in Mumbai. Madhoo continued to work in south cinema and also made her OTT debut in 2021. She has since appeared in the critically-acclaimed series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, as well as films like Shaakuntalam and Thalaivi. She also hosted Doordarshan's popular show Rangoli for a while.

