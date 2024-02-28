This pan-India actress refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan, rejected Baazigar for this reason

Before Shilpa Shetty, another actress was approached for Baazigar, but she rejected the film as she didn't want to play the second lead.

The 1993 blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar gave Bollywood a new star. Abbas-Mustan's directorial gave a perfect debut for Shilpa Shetty, and she became one of the top leading ladies in the 90s'. In the movie, Shilpa played the second lead heroine after Kajol. Shilpa's character Seema meets with a tragic end, and her murder shifts the film from romantic drama to crime-thriller.

After the release of the film, Shilpa gained critical praise for her acting chops and gave a perfect start to her career. This is interesting to know that Shilpa wasn't the first choice to play the role of Seema. Before Shilpa, another star was approached for the film first, but she rejected the film.

Before Shilpa Shetty, Baazigar was first offered to...

Madhoo Shah. Yes, the Phool Aur Kaante star was initially approached for the role of Seema, but the actress rejected the offer, as she wasn't interested in playing the second lead. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Madhoo Shah revealed, "I was offered Shilpa Shetty’s character in Baazigar and I turned it down because I didn’t want to play second fiddle. I did want to see myself on screen, but I refused the part because it wasn’t the lead role.” Madhoo, who is the niece of Hema Malini started her career with the Tamil film Azhagan (1991), followed by her Hindi debut with Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante (1992). Madhoo's second release in 1992 boosted her career to new heights. After Phool Aur Kaante, Madhoo was seen playing the titular role in Mani Ratnam's Roja.

Coming from Roja and Phool Aur Kaante and Roja's success, Madhoo doesn't want to play a second lead actress and doesn't regret losing the film. “I don’t regret the decision but I will always remember this moment in my life. Interestingly, a lot of my female friends from the industry tell me that they had auditioned for Roja. They worked hard, prepared for the part and gave auditions but eventually, I got the film, similarly, jo role jisse milna hota hai woh uske paas hi jata hai (whoever is meant for that role, it will go to them)." On the work front, Madhoo was last seen in Ravi Teja's Eagle.