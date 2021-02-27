Video: Aayush Sharma gives fans glimpse of strict workout routine, flaunts muscular avatar

Revealing the reason behind his strong back, Aayush Sharma reminisced about the piece of advice he received about his body transformation. With a post on social media, Aayush gave fans a glimpse of his vigorous workout routine that resulted in his spectacular physique.

Alongside a video of his shoulder workout, Aayush Sharma wrote on social media, "Kisi ne kaha tha ki “Aayush ek strong back banao” do saal lag gaye advice poora karne ke liye .. sahi advice di thi. waise yeh back ka workout nahi hai.. shoulder ka hai".

The young and dynamic actor, who is married to superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, has emerged as not only a strong performer but also as the latest fitness icon of Bollywood owing to his remarkable transformation for upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

From the lean, boy-next-door Gujarati in his debut film 'Love Yatri' to the bulked and impactful, dreaded gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush Sharma has showcased an extremely impressive transformation. Receiving a shattering response from the audience, Aayush bagged praises for when his deadly avatar in the first look of his upcoming film was revealed.

Occasionally treating the fans and followers with his workout regimes, Aayush shares his journey to ace his character, motivating everyone to achieve their goals irrespective of the obstacles.