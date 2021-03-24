Aamir Khan tests COVID-19 positive, actor in home quarantine
Aamir Khan's team issued a statement after testing positive for coronavirus
Aamir Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor's rep issued a statement that read as "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."