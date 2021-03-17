Viral Video: Here's what Aamir Khan has to say on quitting social media

Just a day after he turned 56 this year, Aamir Khan announced that he has quit social media. The actor issued a statement and also announced a new social media page of his home banner Aamir Khan Productions Pvt. Ltd. On Tuesday, the superstar attended the screening of Koi Jaane Na in which he made a special appearance. While exiting the screening, the paps caught up with Aamir and asked about his decision of quitting social media.

Aamir urged the media to not create any theories on his decision. He then said that the media should be happy as he will be connecting with the audience only via them. Aamir said in Hindi, "The role of media has become bigger since now I’ll only communicate with my audience through the media. I trust you wholeheartedly."

In his statement, Aamir penned, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway. I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Also, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which he plays the titular role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release during Christmas weekend this year.