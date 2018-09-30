Aamir Khan’s 'Mahabharata' not shelved!

Earlier this year, After Hrs reported that Aamir Khan was planning to make his most ambitious project, The Mahabharata, as a feature film. Although the superstar has maintained a stoic silence on the project, there have been several speculations since then. Recent reports claimed that the actor-filmmaker has given up on his plans to make the epic movie and is concentrating on another subject. Our source says that the news is partly true. “Aamir knows the amount of pressure and risks that will come attached with the film. He wants to make it after doing proper research. So he has asked his manager Advait Chandan (director of Secret Superstar) to do the ground work and only after that is complete, will he check if he has enough material to go ahead with the project. Meanwhile, he will reportedly be seen in the Gulshan Kumar biopic that will go on floors soon after Thugs Of Hindostan releases.”