Aamir Khan celebrates son Azad's birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao, pics go viral

In July this year, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement announcing their separation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 11:59 AM IST

Aamir Khan celebrated the 10th birthday of his son Azad Rao Khan with his ex-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday night. Aamir and Kiran had announced the birth of their son, Azad through a surrogate mother in December 2011. Junaid Khan, Aamir's son from his first wife Reena Dutta, can also be seen in picture. However, Aamir and Reena's daughter Ira Khan was missing from the celebrations. 

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's hit film 'Lagaan' and the couple married each other in December 2005. In July this year, the couple issued a joint statement announcing their separation. It mentioned that they would raise Azad as co-parents and continue to work together. ""We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.", read the statement.
 

 

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' slated to release on the occasion of Baisakhi in 2022. Kiran is also working with him on this film. Kareena Kapoor Khan is paired up with Aamir in the 'Forrest Gump' adaptation. Aamir returns to the big screen after his last film 'Thugs of Hindostan' was a commercial failure in 2018.

