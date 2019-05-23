Headlines

#5YearsOfHeropanti: Tiger Shroff clocks 5 years in Bollywood, thanks Kriti Sanon and others

Tiger Shroff clocks 5 years in Bollywood, thanks 'Heropanti team

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 09:47 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday celebrated his Bollywood journey as his debut film 'Heropanti' in which he starred along with Kriti Sanon turned five. The 'Baaghi' actor shared a heartfelt message for producer Sajid Nadiadwala on his Instagram page along with a picture of Sajid and himself.

He captioned thepost writing  "My father in the industry, my mentor, my friend, my guide and my boss! Thank you for giving me life and always putting me in line and putting up with all my decisions no matter how wrong! And of course, thank you for giving me my biggest successes. Love you sir."

Dedicating a special message to his co-star Kriti Sanon and director Sabbir Khan, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself with the duo. "Blessed to have started my journey with you, and couldn't have asked for more! Thank you so much for holding my hand throughout this whole journey that couldn't have been manifested or possible without you here's to many more to come together! Love u pa ji," Tiger captioned the picture.

Earlier today, Kriti went on a picture sharing spree to express her gratitude and thank all the people involved in the film 'Heropanti'. Thanking Sajid for giving her an opportunity to work in Heropanti, Kriti wrote on her Instagram account, "I cannot thank you enough Sajid sir & Warda Khan Nadiadwala (bhabs) for giving me the best opportunity ever and for treating me like a bachcha, for guiding me through and for all the love and pampering. love you both! Being today on NGE sets for Housefull4 is just so nostalgic and overwhelming!"

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also dedicated a post to Tiger, "We started out together in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world. I saw his hard work, his discipline and passion and i knew he's gonna blow people's minds away," Kriti captioned the post.

"You'll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tiggyyy! Tiger Jackie Shroff i feel so so happy seeing you fly higher and higher (literally too!) Happy 5year Anniversary lol.. i feel its time for Heropanti2 .. What say?" she added.

Kriti Sanon has three films in her kitty- 'Arjun Patiala', 'Panipat' and multi-starrer comedy 'Housefull 4'. While Tiger who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3' and 'Rambo'. 

