'Heropanti' clocks 5 years: Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff feel it's time for a sequel

As Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti' completed five years of its release, the former takes a trip down memory lane and share series of photos from the film.

It's been five years since Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut. The model-turned-actor was seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti which was helmed by Sabbir Khan. But, this was not her acting debut! Kriti's first ever film was Telegu hit 1: Nenokkadine, where she was paired opposite superstar Mahesh Babu. After Heropanti and 1: Nenokkadine, there was no turning back for Kriti. She has starred in several hit films namely Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi to name a few.

Now, as Heropanti completed five years of its release, Kriti took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of photos from the sets of the film. She posted photos with Tiger, Sabbir and also the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. In these five years, Kriti has shared screen space with leading actors namely Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti has four films in 2019 including Luka Chuppi and upcoming flicks like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

As Heropanti clocked five years, Kriti wrote heartfelt notes to the whole team.

Check it out below: