Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752782
HomePhotos

'Heropanti' clocks 5 years: Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff feel it's time for a sequel

As Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti' completed five years of its release, the former takes a trip down memory lane and share series of photos from the film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 03:23 PM IST

It's been five years since Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut. The model-turned-actor was seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti which was helmed by Sabbir Khan. But, this was not her acting debut! Kriti's first ever film was Telegu hit 1: Nenokkadine, where she was paired opposite superstar Mahesh Babu. After Heropanti and 1: Nenokkadine, there was no turning back for Kriti. She has starred in several hit films namely Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi to name a few.

Now, as Heropanti completed five years of its release, Kriti took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of photos from the sets of the film. She posted photos with Tiger, Sabbir and also the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. In these five years, Kriti has shared screen space with leading actors namely Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti has four films in 2019 including Luka Chuppi and upcoming flicks like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

As Heropanti clocked five years, Kriti wrote heartfelt notes to the whole team. 

Check it out below:

1. A beautiful dream!

A beautiful dream!
1/4

As Kriti Sanon completed five years in Bollywood, she calls it a beautiful dream. The actor wrote on her Instagram page, "It all feels like a dream.. a beautiful one! Cant believe its been 5 years since i stepped into this fascinating world of films and found what i love the most!! A film that changed my life and how!! So overwhelmed today that its been #5YearsOfHeropanti and with that 5 years of my Heroine-panti too!! Haha.. Missing everyone today @wardakhannadiadwala #SajidSir (though i am on NGE set) @tigerjackieshroff @sabbir24x7 You guys are being missed and how, be prepared for hiccups! @nadiadwalagrandson"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

2. About Sabbir Khan

About Sabbir Khan
2/4

While talking about the director of Heropanti, Sabbir Khan, Kriti wrote, "@sabbir24x7 sir I remember when u saw an ad of mine and called me.. Thankk you for trusting and believing in me from the very beginning and supporting me at every step of the journey, when I literally didn’t know how to find my mark and facing.. haha..Thank for giving me Dimpy! i’m glad i found a wonderful friend in you who i know always wishes the best for me.. i love you loads!! You know that!! Always gonna be there for you!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

3. Nostalgic and overwhelming

Nostalgic and overwhelming
3/4

Kriti is all set to work with Sajid Nadiadwala again in Housefull 4, thanking him and Warda Nadiadwala, she said, "I cannot thank you enough #Sajid sir & @wardakhannadiadwala (bhabs) for giving me the best opportunity ever and for treating me like a bachcha, for guiding me through and for all the love and pampering ..love you both!Being today on NGE sets for Housefull4 is just so nostalgic and overwhelming!@nadiadwalagrandson"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

(All photos via Instagram)

4. Time for Heropanti 2

Time for Heropanti 2
4/4

While talking about Tiger Shroff, Kriti told him that they should a sequel to Heropanti. She wrote, "We started out together.. in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world..I saw his hardwork, his discipline and passion and i knew he’s gonna blow people’s minds away! You’ll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tiggyyy! @tigerjackieshroff i feel so so happy seeing you fly higher and higher(literally too!) Happy 5year Anniversary lol.. i feel its time for Heropanti2 .. What say?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Tiger also replied to Kriti by commenting, "Kriti! we have to make this happen again"

 

(All photos via Instagram)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews