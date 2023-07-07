Search icon
Shahid Kapoor's special anniversary post for wife Mira Rajput is all about love

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that he was embarrassed when he first met his now wife Mira Rajput as she was only 20 years old at the time, while he was 34.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two children — daughter Misha and son Zain. (Credits: Instagram)

It has been eight years since actor Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. Celebrating eight years of marriage, Shahid and Mira continue to inspire as one of Bollywood’s power couples. As they complete another year of marital bliss, the Jersey star took to Instagram and dropped a cute anniversary post. He shared a picture of the couple from what looks like one of their vacays, where they can be kissing each other. Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message from Shahid to his wife, expressing his love.

Shahid Kapoor’s caption read, “In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.”

Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt message and playful nod to Mira Rajput’s favourite song in a way reflected the bond the couple shares.

Check Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Shahid Kapoor reveals he was embarrassed when he first met Mira Rajput

In a recent interaction with Mid-day, Shahid Kapoor said that he was really embarrassed when he first met his wife, Mira Rajput. He was quoted as saying, “First thing I noticed about Mira when me and her met, she was all of 20 years old, I was 34 and I was a little embarrassed. I was like ‘Okay, she is really young.’ I was happy to meet anybody and connect. And when I met her, she was not at all affected by the fact that I was an actor.”

The Farzi actor added, “That was the first thing that I was like, ‘Wow, she is all of 20 years old and she is just so normal and she really doesn’t care’. Because you can make out the difference when you meet people who are acting like they don’t care but they are very affected.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two children — daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor's next movie

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen leading the forthcoming action entertainer, Bull. Helmed by director Sangeeth Sivan, the project has been inspired by the life of Brigadier Bulsara of the Indian Army. Parth Siddhpura will also be seen playing an important role in the movie.

