Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of napping with her little one under the mild European sun.

Kareena Kapoor is currently taking some time off work and is enjoying a family vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh. Over the last few days, she has been treating netizens with sneak peeks from her vacation. Now, she has again taken to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of napping with her little one under the gentle European sun in what looks like a lush green garden area. The mother and son can be seen making the most of their downtime as they lay down in the green grass.

Dropping the pic on the photo-sharing app, Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days…#The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps"

Recently, Kareena Kapoor made headlines after Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy disclosed that he came across the actress during a flight and found her behaving rudely with her fans. He revealed that he was returning from London on the same flight as Kareena Kapoor. Although several fans came up to her and said hello, she did not bother to react. NR Narayana Murthy also added, "Whoever came to me, I stood up, spoke to them for half a minute or a minute. That's all they were expecting."

However, he was interrupted by his wife Sudha Murthy as she defended Kareena Kapoor saying that she must be tired. She further added that while a software person may have around 10,000 fans, an actress has a million fans.

Reacting to this, NR Narayana Murthy said that that's not the issue. He added that when somebody shows you affection, the least you can do is show it back in however cryptic a manner you can. The businessman also revealed that these are the ways to reduce your ego.

Kareena Kapoor's line-up

Kareena Kapoor will next grace the big screens with the forthcoming drama, The Crew. Made under the direction of Rajesh Krishnan, the movie will see Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Rajkummar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles.

In addition to this, she will also be a part of The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's next.