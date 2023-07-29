Double iSmart first look: Check out Sanjay Dutt’s swag and style as Big Bull in Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadhs next

The first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from Double iSmart features him with a groovy hairdo, multiple earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and tattoos on his face and finger.

South star Ram Pothineni has joined forces with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for the second time for Double iSmart. The project marks the sequel to their blockbuster hit, iSmart Shankar. The highly-anticipated drama went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai with a high-octane action sequence. Now, the latest update regarding the movie is that there has been a new exciting addition to the film's cast. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to essay a crucial role in Double iSmart. He will be seen as the character Big Bull in his next.

Sanjay Dutt's first look from Double iSmart revealed

The makers have also unveiled his first look from the film. The picture features Sanjay Dutt in a groovy hairdo, a beard, multiple earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and tattoos on his face and fingers. Dressed in a sharp suit, the actor shells out dangerous vibes as he smokes a cigar while all the guns point toward him. It is evident from the first look poster that he will essay a strong character in Double iSmart.

Sharing the enchanting first-look poster on his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt captioned the post, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024."

While the powerful duo of Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt has already raised expectations from Puri Jagannadh's next, the makers are yet to announce the leading lady of Double iSmart. Financed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects on a massive budget, Kecha is on board the film's technical crew as the stunt director. Hollywood technician Gianni Giannelli is the cinematographer.

As the shoot for the venture has just begun, the remaining cast and crew of the flick are expected to be revealed shortly.

Double iSmart will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi during Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.