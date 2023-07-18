Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the niece of Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. She is the cousin of Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the new star kid on the block who will soon be making her acting debut. She has bagged a crucial role in superstar Mohanlal's pan-India movie, Vrushabha. The aspiring actress has been roped in opposite Roshann Meka in the much-awaited flick. Her character in the movie will help bridge the gap between the past and present. The movie has been jointly produced by Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios. After the announcement of her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor's uncle, Anil Kapoor, was unable to contain his excitement and used social media to heap praise on her latest triumph.

Anil Kapoor heaps praise on niece Shanaya Kapoor

Anil Kapoor uploaded a black and white photo of Shanaya Kapoor and penned a heartfelt note sharing his excitement for his niece's acting debut. The actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Shanaya! This is a beginning like no other, and we are so happy to witness your dreams turning into reality. May this project be the first of many remarkable achievements in your shining career. We believe in you wholeheartedly, and we couldn't be more proud. Boundless love, unwavering support, and hearts bursting with pride, always!"

Shanaya Kapoor recently opened up about being a part of Vrushabha. Spilling her excitement, she said that there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. Shanaya also said that the storyline of the movie was a fascinating one, and added that her role was something that any young actor would be excited and inspired to play, especially so early on in their career.

Zahrah S Khan steps into acting with Vrushabha

Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, pop diva Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of Salma Agha, is also making her acting debut with Vrushabha. She will be seen as a warrior princess in the movie.

About Vrushabha

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha has been presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with AVS Studios.