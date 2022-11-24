Ultraviolette F77, India’s fastest electric bike, launched at Rs 3.80 lakh

Ultraviolette F77 was supposed to launch in India a couple of years ago.

Ultraviolette F77 price has finally been revealed by the company almost a month after it started accepting bookings for the electric bike. Ultraviolette has launched the new F77 electric bike in India today (November 24). The Ultraviolette F77 has created a buzz among bike enthusiasts and with the rising EV segment, the company received a great response from buyers since it started accepting bookings for F77 EV at Rs 10,000. When it comes to price, the Ultraviolette F77 e-bike price starts at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Original while the Recon is priced at Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, it competes against the likes of Oben Rorr, Tork Kratos, and others.

The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike is available in three options - Airstrike, Laser, and Shadow. The bike will be offered in two variants - Recon and Original, that get certain set of features and power output to match the requirements of the buyers.

In the Original variant, you get a 27kW motor that makes 85Nm at the wheel along with a 7.1kWh battery pack and has a range of 206 km while the top of the line variant bike is powered by a 10.5 kWh battery pack that is claimed to have an IDC range of up to 307 km (for the higher variants). As per the company, the Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest electric bike in the country with top-speed of 150Km/h. The bike’s electric motor produces 29 kW of power and 90 Nm of max torque for the Recon variants.

The Ultraviolette F77 e-bike does look like a futuristic sports bike from every angle. The bike comes with a monoshock and inverted fork setup. It also gets front and rear disc brakes. The premium bike gets LED headlight and tail lamp along with DRL strip. When it comes to the instrument panel, the bikes feature a smart TFT display.

For those who are unaware, the Ultraviolette F77 was supposed to launch in India a couple of years ago, however the brand was forced to postpone the plan due to Covid-19 pandemic.