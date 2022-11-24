Renault Duster 7-seater may launch in India soon, to rival Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari

Image Source: Renault/Dacia

The Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 have dominated the 7-seater SUV segment, but Renault's Duster will soon be a formidable challenger. According to reports, Renault is finalising investments of over Rs 4,000 crore in India in order to bring in the new CMF-B platform, which would result in the arrival of additional new cars, among them the next generation Duster. The release date for the midsize SUV, which has been discussed for some time, is speculated to be somewhere around 2024–2025.

Three new Nissan SUVs, the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke, were recently introduced in India at an event in New Delhi. All three models are produced for the international market. Initial production of the X-Trail full-size SUV will begin early next year, and it has already begun local testing. The article adds that in due time, Renault would ship new models to India through the CBU (Completely Build Up) method.

According to Autocar India, for the next-generation Duster, the CMF-B platform will be highly customised for the region, and it will give rise to a variety of vehicles, including a seven-seater SUV inspired by the Bigster concept. Because the CMF-B modular platform has an EV variant, an electric compact or midsize SUV is also a viable option. Even more exciting is the fact that the platform will eventually birth items bearing the Nissan brand name.

Consequently, it's possible that there will be both midrange SUVs with five seats and larger SUVs with seven seats. The French automaker plans to release the Arkana (based on the Captur) in 2019, and the Megan e-Tech might follow suit as a CBU. The Kiger, Kwid, and Triber from Renault and the Magnite from Nissan are all supported by the affordable CMF-A platform.

The forthcoming CMF-B cars from the Renault-Nissan Alliance may be exported via India. Renault has identified India as a key market, therefore the automaker plans to release many new models in India over the next three years to satisfy consumer demand.