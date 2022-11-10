Toyota Glanza CNG and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched in India, here’s the mileage they offer

Toyota Glanza CNG

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its foray into the CNG segment by launching the new Toyota Glanza CNG and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG in India. Toyota Glanza, which was launched earlier this year, will now be available with a CNG variant in the S & G grades, along with a Manual Transmission powertrain. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also be available with a factory fitted CNG kit in both S & G grades. Equipped with a manual transmission (MT) powertrain in both the grades, the CNG variant will be in addition to the self-charging strong hybrid electric as well as the neo drive variants.

The CNG variant in the Toyota Glanza features K-series engine and is equipped with a manual transmission powertrain. The engine capacity of the new E-CNG Glanza is 1197cc with a power output of 57 KW (77.5 PS). The E-CNG Glanza boasts of a fuel efficiency of 30.61 KM/KG. The Glanza also boasts Toyota signature front fascia and a range of advanced connected features.

On the other hand, the new CNG variant available in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also equipped with a 1.5-liter K-series engine and 5-speed manual transmission, as well as a host of features and a mileage of 26.1 KM/KG.

On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts of LED projector headlamps, twin LED DRLs, wide trapezoidal lower grille, R17 alloy wheels, and LED tail lamp. Toyota offers a customized range of 66 accessories designed exclusively for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.