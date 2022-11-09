Amazon India partners with TVS for electric vehicles, aims to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2025

TVS iQube

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company have announced a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services. As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motors’ electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030. The partnership with TVS Motor Company is an important step in Amazon India’s progress in the e-mobility industry and towards achieving its net-zero carbon goals.

This partnership is also in line with TVS Motor’s announcements aiming to have electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter and premium. TVS Motor Company will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.

"This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025," said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.