Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10, check all the details here

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors launches the new Tata Tiago EV in India at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and now the auto manufacturer has revealed the booking details of the new electric vehicles. The new Tata Tiago EV bookings will open on 10th October at 12:00 noon. Interested buyers can book Tiago EV at Rs 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com. Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards. Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards. The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle. The company has confirmed that production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

The Tata Tiago EV will be offered in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The car also supports two charging options - 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. The company claims that the car delivers over 315kms of range in a single charge.

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it gets some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

When it comes to cabin, the Tata Tiago EV will feature blue accents and leatherette seats. It also gets a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.