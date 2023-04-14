Tata Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars to get a price hike soon, old prices applicable till…..

Tata Safari

Tata Motors SUVs are doing fairly well in the Indian automobile space and over years, its popular cars including Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Punch and others have helped the brand to reach several sales milestones. In the last few months, Tata Motors has announced price hikes of its passenger and commercial vehicles. Now, once again the Indian automaker has announced that it will marginally increase the price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023.

The company has clarified that the weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model. “Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.” the company said in a statement.

As of now, the company has not yet revealed how much the buyers will have to pay extra but one can expect that the price hike will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000. Tata Motors will announce the new prices next month for these vehicles.