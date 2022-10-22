Search icon
Ranveer Singh's Lamborghini Urus is worth Rs 3 crore: What makes the car so expensive

As Ranveer Singh arrives at the Mumbai Airport in his flashy Lamborghini Urus, the internet is abuzz with speculation about his look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

Image Source: ranveersingh and viralbhayani/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, well known for films like Gully Boy and Simmba was recently mocked online by netizens for the strangest of reasons, while looking suave in his luxury Lamborghini Urus and wearing AirPods max. It goes without saying that Ranveer Singh has a distinct sense of fashion. 

With over 41 million Instagram followers, the ‘Crikus’ star Ranveer has a massive fan base throughout the world. His live photo-sharing sessions and impeccable style are two of our favourite things about him.

Apart from movies and Reels, Ranveer Singh also entertains the crowd with his exotic car collection. As seen in the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen getting out of his Lamborghini Urus. The Lamborghini Urus has accounted for almost 80% of all sales, enabling the Italian performance manufacturer to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market.

The Lamborghini Urus is a luxury SUV that also happens to be the most powerful of its kind. It has the agility of a super sports car, which can be experienced by both the driver and the passengers.

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine located in the front of the SUV. It generates 650 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and produces 850 Newton-meters of torque at only 2,250 rpm. The Urus has the greatest weight-to-power ratio in its class at 3.38 kg/hp and one of the highest specific power outputs in its class at 162.7 hp/l. 

The Urus, with its combination of four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, can reach 100 kilometres per hour in 3.6 seconds (0 to 200 kilometres per hour in 12.8 seconds) and a maximum speed of 305 kilometres per hour.

Ranveer Singh also owns a range of cars including Aston Martin Rapid s, Mercedes Maybach S500, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d and other exocitcs cars.

