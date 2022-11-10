Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG expected to launch in India soon, starts reaching dealerships

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 was launched by the company a few months ago and it appears that the Indian automaker is ready to roll out a new variant of the popular compact SUV. According to a video shared on YouTube, Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG India launch is imminent as the car has started to reach dealerships. To recall, Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was rumoured to launch alongside the petrol variant. Over the last couple of months, the company has launched CNG variants of its other popular models including Baleno and Swift. In a video shared by Real Gaadi on YouTube, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been revealed completely and it can be expected that the variant’s launch isn’t too far.

If reports are to be believed, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG will be available in multiple trims and it will likely be around Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the regular trims. When it comes to design and features, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG will be equipped exactly the same as its petrol counterpart. It will also be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine that produces 103 bhp of power and churns out 138 Nm of max torque. With CNG, it may produce a peak power output of 87 bhp and 121 Nm of max torque.

It is worth noting that Toyota also launched the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant in India this week. For those who are unaware, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Brezza are identical cars made by different automakers. The new CNG variant available in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also equipped with a 1.5-liter K-series engine and 5-speed manual transmission, as well as a host of features and a mileage of 26.1 KM/KG.