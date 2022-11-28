Honda Cars partners with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle scrapping, to begin with Delhi NCR

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) is a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling company. (Image: Reuters)

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has tied up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle scrapping. The initiative will allow Honda to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for scrapping their End of Life Vehicles (ELVs).

With this tie-up, the Japanese automaker strives to assist its customers to get the best value for their ELVs and facilitate hassle-free deregistration and issue of Certificate of Deposit/ Destruction through its dealer partners, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) is a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling company, which is setting up scrap and recycling centres in the country.

The service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The coverage area will expand with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in future.

"The Vehicle Scrappage Policy by Government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India," Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said.

The company will offer a one-stop solution to its customers through dealers to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner, he added.

MSTI Managing Director Masaru Akaishi said the company will continue to contribute to the improvement of India's environment by providing environment-friendly ELV dismantling services.

MSTI is a joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Tsusho Group and Toyota Tsusho India.