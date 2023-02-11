Search icon
BH number plate: Step-by-step guide to check eligibility and registration process for Bharat Series numbers

The BH series of registration numbers allows vehicles to be driven throughout the country without a new registration or no objection certificate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Representational Image

Bharat (BH) registration series for vehicles has been introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the ease of mobility and transition for defence personnel and government employees in India. On August 26, 2021, GSR 594(E) authorised the use of the BH series registration mark.

Some people are excluded from using this service. This licence plate is now reserved for a limited audience. This plate is restricted to transferable government personnel in the military industry at the state and central levels. In addition to these individuals, private sector workers whose employers have locations in more than four states or union territories may apply for BH registration for their personal cars.

The notice allows for the transfer of cars having a BH series registration mark to individuals who are either eligible for or ineligible for BH series registration marks.
In addition to other modifications, the notice makes it easier to transfer cars with a BH series registration mark to individuals who are either qualified or ineligible for BH series.

When registering a car in the BH series, you'll get a number that may be used everywhere in the country, eliminating the need to get a separate NOC or re-register the vehicle.

Online application steps

  • On behalf of the buyer, the dealer will complete the online form on the Vahan Portal.
  • Please submit the required documents
  • In addition to filling out all the required paperwork, the dealer will pay the correct fees or taxes.
  • Make a payment online
  • Obtaining approval from RTO

Also, READ: Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs make official debut

Points to remember

  • Make sure you are eligible
  • Filling out the online registration form
  • Do carry and submit required documents asked by the dealer
  • Online payment
  • Get RTO’s approval
