Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs make official debut

Mahindra's upcoming all-electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) fall under two distinct categories: the XUV.e and the BE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs make official debut
Mahindra BE-Rall.e.

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's most prominent SUV manufacturers, introduced two new EV models in August last year. As part of its future vision, the business showcased concept pictures of the XUV.e series and the BE series. The recent success of SUVs like the Scorpio-N, upgraded Thar, XUV700, and updated Bolero have brought Mahindra much deserved praise.

In spite of this, the XUV.e9 and BE.05 are two crucial items for the future of the Indian automaker, which sees a bright future for additional all-electric SUV models. The XUV.e9 is one of two available versions in this series. There are three distinct XUV BE models, with the XUV BE.05 being one of them. An all-new INGLO platform designed specifically for EVs will serve as the foundation for each of these cars.

Mahindra has announced that the first vehicles in the Mahindra XUV.e series, a new electric SUV, would roll off the assembly lines sometime in December 2024. Following that, in roughly October of 2025, the Mahindra BE lineup will be available.

The Mahindra XUV.e9 concept, unveiled in India on Friday, is a brand-new vehicle that is scheduled to enter production in April of 2025. It is 1,905 mm wide, stands 1,690 mm tall, and has a length of 4,790 mm. In addition, its wheelbase measures in at an impressive 2,775 mm. The dimensions of the XUV BE.05 are 4,370 mm long, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height, making it much smaller than its rivals. It'll be marketed as a high-end alternative to full-size SUVs.

Also, READ: Mahindra showcases Battista electric hypercar with special Indian touch

Neither the technical nor the interior characteristics of the XUV.e9 have been made public at this time. The concept SUV's interior, however, has been shown off. It has a huge, networked screen for entertainment and vehicle data, a digital speedometer on the steering wheel, a fabric-covered dashboard, and a rounded centre console.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.