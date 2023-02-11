Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs make official debut

Mahindra BE-Rall.e.

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's most prominent SUV manufacturers, introduced two new EV models in August last year. As part of its future vision, the business showcased concept pictures of the XUV.e series and the BE series. The recent success of SUVs like the Scorpio-N, upgraded Thar, XUV700, and updated Bolero have brought Mahindra much deserved praise.

In spite of this, the XUV.e9 and BE.05 are two crucial items for the future of the Indian automaker, which sees a bright future for additional all-electric SUV models. The XUV.e9 is one of two available versions in this series. There are three distinct XUV BE models, with the XUV BE.05 being one of them. An all-new INGLO platform designed specifically for EVs will serve as the foundation for each of these cars.

Mahindra has announced that the first vehicles in the Mahindra XUV.e series, a new electric SUV, would roll off the assembly lines sometime in December 2024. Following that, in roughly October of 2025, the Mahindra BE lineup will be available.

The Mahindra XUV.e9 concept, unveiled in India on Friday, is a brand-new vehicle that is scheduled to enter production in April of 2025. It is 1,905 mm wide, stands 1,690 mm tall, and has a length of 4,790 mm. In addition, its wheelbase measures in at an impressive 2,775 mm. The dimensions of the XUV BE.05 are 4,370 mm long, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height, making it much smaller than its rivals. It'll be marketed as a high-end alternative to full-size SUVs.

Neither the technical nor the interior characteristics of the XUV.e9 have been made public at this time. The concept SUV's interior, however, has been shown off. It has a huge, networked screen for entertainment and vehicle data, a digital speedometer on the steering wheel, a fabric-covered dashboard, and a rounded centre console.