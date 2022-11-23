Airbus Beluga, world’s largest aircraft, makes first appearance at Mumbai airport

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance teams up with Rs 2783 crore luxury hotel chain, set to compete with Tata’s Taj Hotels

This man was one of UAE's richest Indians, drove taxi and later built Rs 42,000 crore net worth

G20 Summit: Russia-Ukraine conflict to African Union’s entry, key takeaways from New Delhi Declaration

Asia Cup: Pakistan dethroned as No.1 ODI team prior to crucial Super 4 clash against India

Meet Sridevi’s sister Srilatha, was once manager of actress, stopped talking to Sridevi forever due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance teams up with Rs 2783 crore luxury hotel chain, set to compete with Tata’s Taj Hotels

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

This man was one of UAE's richest Indians, drove taxi and later built Rs 42,000 crore net worth

8 Bollywood directors who played leading roles in films helmed by others

Top 10 Indian batsmen with most international sixes

Opening batters who remained “not out” till the fall of all 10 wickets in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

This man gave up UPSC dream, lucrative law career to try luck in Bollywood, married two actresses

'I was stillborn, I feel like am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mother Sunanda Shetty was suggested to abort her

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Airbus Beluga, world’s largest aircraft, makes first appearance at Mumbai airport

Airbus Beluga has been witnessing additional demand following the sanctions imposed on Russia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Airbus Beluga, the world’s largest aircraft made its first appearance in Mumbai on November 22 and left the people at the airport awestruck. The images of Airbus Beluga landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were shared by the airport’s official Twitter handle. “Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official ! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.” the tweet reads.

The Airbus Beluga is quite popular among the plane spotters community not only because of its the world’s largest aircraft but also due to its unique design. As the name suggests, the Airbus Beluga draws inspiration from the popular Beluga whale.

 

 

The Beluga is used to transport big and heavy objects such as vehicles and different space programs. The large aircraft has been witnessing additional demand following the sanctions imposed on Russia since the beginning of its special operation in Ukraine affected Russian-operated Antonov An-124 services.

Earlier this week, the Airbus Beluga was also seen at the Kolkata airport where it landed for refuelling before leaving for Thailand. Kolkata airport also shared images of the unique aircraft on Twitter.

For those who are unaware, Airbus Beluga’s average length is 56 metres and it is 17 metres tall.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde, who's working with actor for 17 years, got choked during Jawan shoot

This actor, earned Rs 1500 as his first salary, starred in blockbuster Rs 340 crore film with astounding 876% profit

N Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief, arrested by CID

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 56th birthday by organising charitable events across India

G20 Summit 2023: From Amitabh Kant to Muktesh Pardeshi, know about the who's who of the mega event

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE