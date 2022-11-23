Airbus Beluga, world’s largest aircraft, makes first appearance at Mumbai airport

Airbus Beluga has been witnessing additional demand following the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Airbus Beluga, the world’s largest aircraft made its first appearance in Mumbai on November 22 and left the people at the airport awestruck. The images of Airbus Beluga landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were shared by the airport’s official Twitter handle. “Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official ! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.” the tweet reads.

The Airbus Beluga is quite popular among the plane spotters community not only because of its the world’s largest aircraft but also due to its unique design. As the name suggests, the Airbus Beluga draws inspiration from the popular Beluga whale.

The Beluga is used to transport big and heavy objects such as vehicles and different space programs. The large aircraft has been witnessing additional demand following the sanctions imposed on Russia since the beginning of its special operation in Ukraine affected Russian-operated Antonov An-124 services.

Earlier this week, the Airbus Beluga was also seen at the Kolkata airport where it landed for refuelling before leaving for Thailand. Kolkata airport also shared images of the unique aircraft on Twitter.

For those who are unaware, Airbus Beluga’s average length is 56 metres and it is 17 metres tall.