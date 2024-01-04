Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

More than 100 people were killed in two blasts in Iran on Wednesday near General Qasim Sulemani's grave.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:35 PM IST

article-main
DNA TV Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At present, a war is being fought on two fronts in the world. On the first front, Russia and Ukraine have been fighting a war for the last two years. Whereas on the other front, there is a war going on between Israel and Hamas. Is the third front of war going to open through Iran after twin blasts in the country?

Why such apprehensions are being raised? On Wednesday afternoon, two serial bomb blasts took place in Kerman City of Iran. More than 100 people were killed in these two blasts. While more than 280 people were injured. January 3rd was the fourth death anniversary of former Iran Revolutionary Guard General Qasim Sulemani and thousands of people had gathered at his grave.

Who was General Qasim Sulemani? 

  • General Qasim Sulemani was considered the national hero of Iran.
  • In 1998, Sulemani became the head of the Quds Army of Iran Revolutionary Guard.
  • Quds Army runs secret military operations in other countries, outside Iran.
  • Till 2020, Sulemani had conducted many secret operations in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
  • It is believed that Suleimani made Iraq and Syria stand against Saudi Arabia.
  • Soleimani provided military help to Yemen's Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia.

He died in a missile attack in Baghdad in January 2020. The missile attack by drone was carried out by the US and it is believed that the secret information about Soleimani's presence in Baghdad was provided by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The recent blasts have made Iran furious as it took place at such a time when tension between Iran and Israel is at its peak. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi did not hold anyone responsible for the attack but has announced revenge for this attack. Iran blames Israel for the killing of its army officers. However, this time Iran has not named anyone. But it vowed to take revenge. Hence, there may be a possibility of a third war after the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars. Meanwhile, Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for the dual explosions in Iran. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Meet man who left village with Rs 100, worked as a cleaner, now has net worth of Rs 200 crore, his business is…

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India’s thumping win over South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE