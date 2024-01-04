DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

More than 100 people were killed in two blasts in Iran on Wednesday near General Qasim Sulemani's grave.

At present, a war is being fought on two fronts in the world. On the first front, Russia and Ukraine have been fighting a war for the last two years. Whereas on the other front, there is a war going on between Israel and Hamas. Is the third front of war going to open through Iran after twin blasts in the country?

Why such apprehensions are being raised? On Wednesday afternoon, two serial bomb blasts took place in Kerman City of Iran. More than 100 people were killed in these two blasts. While more than 280 people were injured. January 3rd was the fourth death anniversary of former Iran Revolutionary Guard General Qasim Sulemani and thousands of people had gathered at his grave.

Who was General Qasim Sulemani?

General Qasim Sulemani was considered the national hero of Iran.

In 1998, Sulemani became the head of the Quds Army of Iran Revolutionary Guard.

Quds Army runs secret military operations in other countries, outside Iran.

Till 2020, Sulemani had conducted many secret operations in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

It is believed that Suleimani made Iraq and Syria stand against Saudi Arabia.

Soleimani provided military help to Yemen's Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia.

He died in a missile attack in Baghdad in January 2020. The missile attack by drone was carried out by the US and it is believed that the secret information about Soleimani's presence in Baghdad was provided by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The recent blasts have made Iran furious as it took place at such a time when tension between Iran and Israel is at its peak. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi did not hold anyone responsible for the attack but has announced revenge for this attack. Iran blames Israel for the killing of its army officers. However, this time Iran has not named anyone. But it vowed to take revenge. Hence, there may be a possibility of a third war after the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars. Meanwhile, Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for the dual explosions in Iran.