DNA TV Show: Why is Japan so prone to earthquakes?

Japan witnessed a massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Monday. Know why is Japan prone to frequent earthquakes.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

The highest number of earthquakes in the world occurs in Japan. Today is the first day of the year and the earth shook in Japan on the very first day of the year an earthquake of 7.5 magnitude occurred in Japan. Which shook Japan. 

The earthquake centre was 10 kilometres below the earth. After the earthquake, a warning of tsunami has also been issued. After the earthquake, the sea level reached the danger level. Not only this, people have been forced to vacate their houses.

According to Japan's meteorological agency JMA, powerful earthquake tremors were felt in Ishikawa province of western Japan. According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, a tsunami warning has been issued in Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata and Fukui prefectures along the Sea of Japan coast. 

  • The land of Japan is very sensitive to earthquakes. Therefore, the people here are always ready to face such situations. That's why even permanent houses are not built in Japan. When this earthquake occurred, big houses started shaking a buildings also collapsed due to the strong shock of the earthquake.
  • The main reason for earthquakes in Japan is the presence of the most disturbed tectonic plates under the earth. Here tectonic plates come and join which causes earthquakes.
  • Japan is very close to the Ring of Fire. Ring of Fire is the area where Continental Plates and Oceanic Tectonic Plates exist.
  • When they collide with each other, an earthquake occurs. Apart from this, tsunami occurs and incidents of volcanic eruption also occur.
  • This is such a dangerous area that 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur in this area.

According to the American agency AFP, tsunami waves can occur on the Japanese coast within a radius of 300 kilometres from the epicentre of the earthquake. Japanese agencies have asked people to evacuate coastal areas.

The horror of the earthquake is visible on every face in Japan. As soon as the earth shook, there was panic among the people. Buildings collapse when an earthquake of magnitude 7 to 7.9 occurs. Pipelines burst underground. The intensity of the earthquake that occurred in Japan was 7.5. Its effect is visible in Japan.

