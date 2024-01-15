DNA TV Show: Passenger hits IndiGo pilot over flight delay, here's what really happened

The flight's co-pilot was addressing passengers regarding the delayed departure when a passenger in a yellow jacket approached angrily and slapped him.

Patience is considered the greatest quality of an individual. However, there are instances when the test of patience results in failure. A recent incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has gained widespread attention. In this incident, a passenger slapped the co-pilot during a flight bound from Delhi to Goa. The flight's co-pilot was addressing passengers regarding the delayed departure when a passenger in a yellow jacket approached angrily and slapped him. The sudden act startled both the co-pilot and the cabin crew, with air hostesses attempting to calm the passenger.

The reason behind the attack was the prolonged delay in the flight's departure. The flight, scheduled to depart at 7:40 AM for Goa, faced foggy conditions, leading to a delay in takeoff. As hours passed without any resolution, frustration grew among the passengers.

The incident, recorded and shared by a Russian, Evgenia Belskaia, who was on the same flight, reveals the challenges faced by both passengers and the airline. With the flight delayed for over 13 hours, passengers were left stranded, causing distress and anger. In the aftermath, the police detained the passenger responsible for the attack.

As travellers cope with such situations, it's crucial to be aware of their rights and the regulations governing airlines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that airlines provide food and water to passengers if a flight is delayed for more than two hours due to reasons beyond the airline's control, such as weather conditions.

Moreover, DGCA guidelines specify that if a delay occurs due to uncontrollable factors like storms or heavy fog, the regulations regarding pilot shift changes may not be applicable. In cases where a flight is delayed for more than 24 hours, the airline is responsible for arranging accommodation and transportation for stranded passengers.

Understanding these rules is essential for both passengers and airlines to ensure a smoother travel experience, minimising disruptions and frustrations.