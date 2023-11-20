Headlines

DNA TV Show: How 41 workers trapped under Uttarkashi tunnel being rescued?

Know how the rescue operation of the 41 workers trapped under the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi is taking place and what measures are being taken to bring them out.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

It has been 9 days since the workers were trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel. Despite several attempts, the workers could not be taken out of the tunnel. Rescue plans are also being changed again and again and the deadline for workers to come out is also increasing. Due to this, the concern of the families of the people trapped in the tunnel is increasing.

Till now 3 plans of the rescue team have failed. Therefore, work has been started on the 6th action plan for rescue. This has not only increased the hope of the workers coming out of the tunnel soon but has also increased the pace of rescue operations. Among the 6 plans on which work has been started:

  • The first plan is the drilling of 35 meters in the Main Tunnel from Silkyara. Work on this is already going on.
  • The second plan is to do 86-meter vertical drilling above the Silkyara Tunnel, through which efforts will be made to evacuate the workers.
  • Under the third plan, 480 meters of the tunnel will be excavated from the Dandalgaon side, which is still pending.
  • The fourth plan is to vertical drilling of 325 meters above the second part of the tunnel. The responsibility of this rescue plan has been given to ONGC i.e. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
  • The fifth and sixth action plans are Perpendicular Left and Perpendicular Right.

Rescue operation has been started simultaneously on these 6 plans, for which necessary machines are being transported near the Silkyara Tunnel. The scale of the rescue operation can be gauged from the fact that more than half a dozen agencies are engaged in the rescue operation. 

President of International Tunneling and Underground Space Association, Professor Arnold Dix also reached Uttarkashi at the tunnel site on Monday morning. He visited the accident site, and studied the geographical conditions around the tunnel, Arnold Dix is considered an expert in this type of operation. Experts from Norway and a drilling machine from Holland have been called for rescue.

