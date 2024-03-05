Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024: Rodrigues, Jonassen shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

Instagram, Facebook down for thousands of users in India, other parts of world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

8 south superstars who failed in Bollywood

Mughal king Shah Jahan used to go to this place secretly

Healthy juices to prevent heart blockages and blood clots

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

France has become the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right. The celebration of this achievement echoed throughout the nation, with both women and men joining in.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 11:05 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In every democratic country, citizens have certain rights, including both men and women. However, there is one right that women in nearly all countries around the world have not fully obtained - the right to abortion. This means that whether a woman can have an abortion or not is determined by the laws and courts of each country, leading to ongoing debates worldwide.

Amidst this, there is one country that has put an end to the debate and granted women the constitutional right to abortion. France has become the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right. 

The celebration of this achievement echoed throughout the nation, with both women and men joining in. As soon as the proposal to legalise abortion rights passed in the French parliament on Monday, celebrations erupted under the gleaming Eiffel Tower in Paris. People danced joyfully, with "My Body, My Choice" boldly displayed in large letters.

While many countries recognise abortion rights in their constitutions as fundamental rights for women, France has taken a step further by guaranteeing abortion without any conditions. The legalisation of abortion dates back to 1975 in France when it was granted legal recognition. Now, with the recent constitutional amendment, abortion has become a protected right.

A survey conducted in France revealed that approximately 85 per cent of the population supported making abortion a constitutional right. French President Emmanuel Macron had also pledged to grant women the constitutional right to abortion, a promise that has now been fulfilled.

As France basks in its pride of being the first country to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution, the global conversation around abortion rights continues, posing the question: Should abortion be a constitutional right for women worldwide? The debate rages on, with arguments from both sides grounded in moral and ethical considerations, highlighting the complexity of this issue across different cultures and societies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

2 shooters arrested in Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case from Goa

Watch: Rajinikanth slammed for asking house help to move aside while posing with family at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor’s son who began working at 14, built Rs 400 crore company, owns one of India’s famous…

US Elections 2024: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Washington DC for first primary win

One Indian killed, two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement