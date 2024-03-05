DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

France has become the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right. The celebration of this achievement echoed throughout the nation, with both women and men joining in.

In every democratic country, citizens have certain rights, including both men and women. However, there is one right that women in nearly all countries around the world have not fully obtained - the right to abortion. This means that whether a woman can have an abortion or not is determined by the laws and courts of each country, leading to ongoing debates worldwide.

Amidst this, there is one country that has put an end to the debate and granted women the constitutional right to abortion. France has become the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right.

The celebration of this achievement echoed throughout the nation, with both women and men joining in. As soon as the proposal to legalise abortion rights passed in the French parliament on Monday, celebrations erupted under the gleaming Eiffel Tower in Paris. People danced joyfully, with "My Body, My Choice" boldly displayed in large letters.

While many countries recognise abortion rights in their constitutions as fundamental rights for women, France has taken a step further by guaranteeing abortion without any conditions. The legalisation of abortion dates back to 1975 in France when it was granted legal recognition. Now, with the recent constitutional amendment, abortion has become a protected right.

A survey conducted in France revealed that approximately 85 per cent of the population supported making abortion a constitutional right. French President Emmanuel Macron had also pledged to grant women the constitutional right to abortion, a promise that has now been fulfilled.

As France basks in its pride of being the first country to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution, the global conversation around abortion rights continues, posing the question: Should abortion be a constitutional right for women worldwide? The debate rages on, with arguments from both sides grounded in moral and ethical considerations, highlighting the complexity of this issue across different cultures and societies.