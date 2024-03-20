Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: Analysis of new WMO climate report which claims 2023 as hottest year

The situation has worsened especially in Europe along with North and Western America.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 11:15 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) of the United Nations has officially confirmed 2023 to be the hottest year on record. In its Annual State of the Climate Report, WMO said that the year 2023 has been the hottest year till date. Secondly, the time from 2014 to 2023 has been recorded as the hottest decade.

In the last 10 years, heat waves have severely affected the oceans and a large number of glaciers have melted. The clear that the earth is moving towards a big crisis. How the temperature is wreaking havoc can be understood by looking at this report.

According to the report, the average land temperature around the world in 2023 was 1.45 degrees Celsius higher than the average from 1850 to 1900. 2023 has been the hottest year since weather records have been kept. That means the hottest year in 174 years. Major glaciers around the world have suffered the biggest loss of ice since 1950. The situation has worsened especially in Europe along with North and Western America.

By the end of 2023, continuous heat waves have occurred in more than 90 per cent of the oceans. After the WMO report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called it a situation of crisis. According to the WMO report, Switzerland's alpine glaciers have lost 10 percent of their area in the last two years. The biggest reason for this is climate change. Climate change is not the problem of one or two countries, it is the problem of the entire world. Therefore, to deal with this threat the world will have to unite and that too with full seriousness.

