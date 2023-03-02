DNA Special: Umesh Pal murder case turns into real life ‘Mirzapur’ with Atiq Ahmed on the radar

CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

Web series like Mirzapur has gone crazy viral in the country, but something like the web series recently happened in Uttar Pradesh, raising a serious question about the law and order situation in the state led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

These crime thriller web series ran well on the OTT platform, but these days in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government and the UP Police have created a ruckus against former Bahubali and currently timid cat Atiq Ahmed, creating a more interesting thriller than any web series in the country.

The way Atiq Ahmed's son and his henchmen carried out the Umesh Pal murder case by firing and hurling bombs in Prayagraj on Friday wasn’t any less than any crime thriller, and the script of the conspiracy against Umesh Pal was written by none other than Atiq Ahmed himself.

The opening scene of this crime thriller was written by Atiq Ahmed. But the entire script ahead of that is now being written by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In which the first dialogue is – Mafia ko mitti mai mila denge. You can also call it the title of this web series based on the elimination of the mafia in UP.

In recent news, the Uttar Pradesh police decided to roll a bulldozer on the house of Zafar Ahmed, who is a close aide of alleged murderer Atiq Ahmed. Atiq's family was living on rent since 2021 in this house. When the UP government seized Atiq's house due to a criminal case, they sought refuge in Zafar’s house, which was razed by Prayagraj authorities today.

When the bulldozers arrived at the residence of Zafar Ahmed, policemen were seen taking away several objectionable and criminal materials from the house such as guns, arsenal, bullets, and swords, putting a direct spotlight on jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed in this case.

In another captivating scene of this real-life web series action, UP CM Yogi Adityanath exposed the connection between Samajwadi Party and the UP mafia in the state assembly. The police also ended up arresting two of the six-shooters and killing one shooter in the encounter.

The Prayagraj police are now deeply investigating the Umesh Pal murder case with a direct spotlight on Atiq Ahmed and his family. The UP police are also planning to issue a notice to Sabarmati jail, trying to get Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat to UP on remand.

Fearing this, Atiq Ahmed has pleaded in the Supreme Court that he should not be transferred from Sabarmati jail to UP jail. In fact, Atiq Ahmed is now afraid that he may have an encounter while being taken from Gujarat to UP, suffering a similar fate to killing gangster Vikas Dubey.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and was surrounded by goons and brutally killed in a major conspiracy, alongside his two bodyguards. Now, the Prayagraj police have vowed to hunt down all those involved in the murder case, already cornering several accused.

