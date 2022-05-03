DNA Special: The diplomatic significance of PM Modi’s Germany visit

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Till now, India had maintained its personal relations with countries like the US, Russia, Britain and France. PM Modi has a personal chemistry with the leaders of these countries, but India has no such relations with European countries. Germany is considered to be the most conservative country in the European Union and recently a new leader has been appointed as chancellor. Prime Minister Modi will cover 3 countries in 65 hours, these are Germany, Denmark and France. This is a big step towards building a personal chemistry with India's European Union. The great thing is that after the Ukraine war, the world thought that India would be isolated because of friendship with Russia, but the opposite happened.

This analysis has three mainstays on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growing popularity and recognition abroad. The first premise is the game changer diplomacy of PM Modi, you can also call it Modi's diplomacy revolution. The second is Prime Minister Modi's popularity among Indians settled abroad, and the third is brand India's growing dominance in international forums.

During his nearly 65-hour-long visit to Europe, 25 of his programmes are proposed and during this time, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the heads of a total of 8 countries. In this, the eyes of the whole world are on India's talks with Germany, Denmark and France on the Russian-Ukraine war.

The IGC (Inter-Governmental Consultations) meeting between India and Germany was held in Berlin. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, It was attended by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Jitendra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and on the German side, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German foreign minister Bayerbock.

Important issues discussed in the meeting between the two countries were an agreement on green energy and collaboration on climate change.

After the meeting, what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to the whole world, everyone should listen and understand what is the importance of Prime Minister Modi in the world today on a global level, the world does not only listen to him but also follows his words. After sitting between the two countries, PM Modi gave a message to the whole world from Berlin. He called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He also said that no one will win the war and it is directly harming the whole world. PM Modi alerted the whole world on the damage caused by the war. PM Modi said that the whole world is now connected to each other and now wherever the war is, no matter what the effect is on the whole world.

After independence, India's position at the global level is such that every country wants to befriend with and move forward on the development front with it.

Behind this is India's biggest factor and India's growing global credibility, Germany also knows and understands this very well. And in the kind of global fabric that there is, India can neither ignore Germany nor Germany can ignore India, Germany's economy is worth Rs 267.5 lakh crore and it is the fourth largest economy in the world.

From Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen to Adidas, DHL, Bosch Group, and German goods used in small machines are loaded in the markets of India today and they have great credibility. Today, both the countries need each other. Germany is considered to be the most conservative country in Europe and it is now showing faith in India, it can be understood that it now wants to increase its influence on the global level and a large part of this objective can be considered as friendship with India.

READ | India-Nordic summit: Strengths and opportunities in the backdrop of Ukraine war

Earlier, Angela Merkel was the Chancellor in Germany, she was considered a supporter of China and perhaps that is why she has never shown the interest in India as other countries of the world have been showing, but now the Chancellor of Germany has changed, the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is considered a progressive and has shown interest in India. And the kind of agreements that have been signed between the two countries shows that Germany can also be India's new and bigger trading partner in the coming days.