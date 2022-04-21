DNA Special: BrahMos missile shows the strength of self-reliant India

Pic Courtesy: ANI

India's BrahMos missile has crossed another milestone of success. On April 19, two different versions of the BrahMos missile were successfully test-fired by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. One of the missiles was test-fired from the Indian Navy's warship INS Delhi in Chennai. And the second missile was launched from the fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30-MKI.

These two are different types of missiles. The first missile is called the sea-to-sea missile. That is, a missile that strikes from sea to sea. The second missile is called the air-to-surface missile. In this, the missile destroys the target present on the surface of the sea or land from the air.

It has been developed by the defence company, Brahmos Aerospace, in which both the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia are partners. DRDO is an organisation of the Government of India. This means that India and Russia have jointly developed this missile.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile, which can be fired at the enemy from both land and air. Apart from this, it can also be launched from the sea level and inside the sea. That is, these missiles can also be launched from submarines. It can also be fired from warships and ships. And it can also be launched from fighter aircraft and ground.

But the question that arises in one’s mind is - What is the difference when a missile is fired from ground to air and from air to ground?

So, these missiles are made keeping the target in mind. For example, missiles that launch from the air weigh less. Because during this time these missiles are launched from a fighter aircraft. And during this time, their range and their speed are also different. Air-to-surface missiles are used when a target has to be destroyed in an inaccessible and inland area.

While the missiles that hit surface-to-surface, they weigh more. And these missiles are more destructive. Such missiles can be transported from one place to another in military trucks. India has so far successfully test-fired all versions of the BrahMos missile. That is, our three branches of military can use this missile.

The great thing is that the missile flies very close to the surface on land and sea, so that the radars of the enemies cannot detect it. Apart from this, the BrahMos missile can hit targets ranging from 10 meters to 14,000 meters above the surface. And its length is usually 8 to 9 meters, i.e., from 26 to 30 feet.

However, there are some variants of it, which are also up to 42 feet in length. The average speed of a BrahMos missile is about three and a half thousand kilometres per hour. And the cost of building a BrahMos missile is around Rs 40 crore.

The advanced version of the BrahMos missile is considered to have a range of 350 kilometers. That is, except for some areas of Balochistan and Sindh, the rest of Pakistan comes under the range of this missile.