DNA Special: As abrogation of Article 370 completes 3 years, Pakistan prepares Kashmir toolkit to defame India

Article 370 was abrogated by the central government on August 5, 2019.

As the abrogation of Article 370, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, completes three years today, a toolkit prepared by Pakistan has emerged which aims at defaming India.

According to the dossier, Pakistan’s embassies in China, Belgium, Japan, Ukraine, Bermingham, Dubai, Australia, Italy, Denmark and Germany are circulating drafted messages on social media, highlighting “oppression of people of Kashmir” by the Indian government and demanding restoration of Article 370.

It has also planned protests in front of Indian embassies in the above mentioned countries, and has invited parliamentarians from European countries to participate in such events.

According to the information accessed by us, the Pakistani Embassy in Sweden has invited the parliamentarians there for the protests on Kashmir on 5 August.

Not only this, Pakistan has also given the responsibility to the embassy to spread propaganda against India in Swedish newspapers regarding Kashmir.

Last year too, in the name of Kashmir Solidarity Day, on February 5, Pakistan had launched a big campaign all over the world to defame India internationally.

Extension of central laws after the abrogation of Article 370 has established an equitable society across Jammu and Kashmir while the implementation of several legislations is bringing a new era of progress and development in the Union Territory, news agency PTI quoted an official spokesperson as saying in May.

Sections of society like displaced persons of Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, Chhamb, West Pakistani refugees are getting due benefits with the extension of central laws, he said.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led central government abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kahsmir and Ladakh. The decision was later challenged in the Supreme Court which rejected the petitions.