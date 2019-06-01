Six more months for JN Singh as Gujarat Chief Secretary

Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh, who was set to retire on Friday, has been given a six-month extension by the state government. Singh, a 1983 batch IAS officer, had been appointed chief secretary in 2016. With a tenure of three years, he is already the state's longest serving chief secretary, even before his six-month extension could begin. It had earlier been speculated that Singh would get the extension. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommending the extension, which the PMO later approved.

Known for his competence and diligence, Singh has handled several situations — including the Dalit agitation, farmers' protests and drought — during his tenure in a deft and efficient manner.

Before he was appointed as chief secretary, Singh had worked as additional chief secretary (finance) and was also the officiating managing director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC). He had also served as joint secretary in the textiles ministry and also had stints with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).