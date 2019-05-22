Race for Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior vice president hots up

The race to grab the prestigious posts of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has begun as the dates for filing of nomination is drawing closer. The front runners for the post of Senior Vice President include current VP Hemant Shah, Meghmani Organics Ltd MD Natwarlal Patel (popularly known as Natubhai Patel) and former VP Jayendra Tanna.

Election schedule for 33 seats of GCCI has been announced. Voting will take for 32 posts, while the current senior vice president Durgesh Buch will automatically become president for the next year.

Hemant Shah, vice president of GCCI said that he is in the race for the post of senior vice president. "I will file my nominations," said Shah. He said that as of now he has not decided whether he will form a panel for other posts or not. Another dark horse in Natwarbhai Patel, managing director of Meghmani Organics Ltd. He seems to have the blessings of many former presidents of GCCI, making him the front-runner for the post. "For past few terms, there is no representative of Vatva Industrial Estate among the top posts of GCCI. Natubhai has his roots from Vatva. That would also placate Vatva lobby," said a former office bearer of GCCI. Several meetings have been held by him and his supporters to ensure that he is elected for the most watched out post.

Jayendra Tanna, former vice president of GCCI is also said to be in the race. Tanna told DNA that he intends to file nominations alone and do not intend to form a panel. Tanna, a veteran in trade sector, had contested last year as well, but his nomination was rejected and his then rival Durgesh Buch got elected as senior vice president uncontested.

Bhargav Thakkar, who was in the race twice for the post of vice president, is again aiming the crucial post of the trade body. In 2017, he had lost to Jayendra Tanna, while in 2018 he had withdrawn his nomination clearing way for Hemant Shah. This time it he is likely to contest, but sources in the know of things said another candidate, with a backing of heavy weights, may emerge for the post of vice president. So again the going for Thakkar may be tough.

Filing of nominations will begin on May 22 and end on June 1. Objections to nominations can be raised by June 3, nominations can be withdrawn by June 4 and on the same day final list of candidates will be ready. Voting will be held on June 22 and counting will be held and results will be declared on June 23. Appeal for recounting can be done on the same day. Annul General Meeting will be held on June 26.

