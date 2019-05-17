Man seeks help from Gujarat High Court to get back wife

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday sought a response from the police after a 25-year-old man moved court claiming that his newly-wed wife has been illegally detained by his father-in-law and sought the court's help to get her back. The man alleged that he is unable to contact his wife for the past one month and afraid that his father-in-law might have killed her to save the family's honour, or would have forced her to get married again.

The single-judge bench of Justice VP Patel issued notice to the police authorities directing them to produce the girl before court by Wednesday. The man told the court that he and his wife were in love for the past eight years before getting married on March 8.

He alleged that his in-laws, who belong to the Patel community, were against the marriage as he belongs to scheduled caste. He submitted to the court that he was constantly receiving death threats from his in-laws and afraid of the same, he along with his wife approached the Mahisagar superintendent of police (SP) for protection on April 15.

He alleged, on the same day, his in-laws reached the SP office and verbally abused him. He said he was also threatened to divorce his wife or else, his entire family will be killed. The man claimed that he was also forced to sign on a stamp paper, his marriage certificate was taken away, and he was told to leave the place and forget his wife.

Since then the petitioner was unable to contact his wife. he appealed to the court that his wife is a major and is entitled to choose the best for her, for which she needs to be produced before the court.

