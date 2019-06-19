Gujarat University to start a certificate course on GST

The syllabus will be designed by ICAI Western branch, course will be conducted by CAs and experts

The Gujarat University is all set to start a certificate course on Goods and Service Tax to create synergy between university education and professional education. With an aim to enhance employability and remain relevant, the School of Commerce at the Gujarat University, through two months of the certificate course, will provide knowledge regarding compliance and legal aspects of GST. This course will be offered and managed by Sheth Damodardas School of Commerce of the Gujarat University and the infrastructure will also be provided by them too.

Officials at the GU said, "The Ahmedabad branch of WIRC of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has provided technical inputs for the course curriculum. The syllabus has been designed by WIRC. The faculty will consist of reputed CAs and experts."

The course will be offered twice in an academic year and will be conducted five days a week. The course will be offered to students, who have completed their graduation and postgraduation in any discipline from a recognised university. The last date of form submission is June 25.