Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

World’s most expensive car ever sold fetched almost double of Rs 615-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission, what makes it special

ICSI CS result 2023 topper list: Bhumika Singh tops CS Executive exam, check full list here

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Watch: Virat Kohli craze sweeps Bengaluru, cops thrilled to meet star cricketer

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

Ahmedabad

Gujarat to fund NRG senior citizen tourists' expense

The state is likely to shoulder an expense of Rs 10,000 per such tourist up to a maximum of 150 such senior tourists

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

In an attempt to further promote tourism in the state and to encourage Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRGs) to visit their home land, the state government has decided to fund the tourism expenses of such NRG senior citizens.

The state is likely to shoulder an expense of Rs 10,000 per such tourist up to a maximum of 150 such senior tourists.

Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Minister of State for NRGs said that under the Gujarat Darshan Yojana the government wants to encourage senior citizens who are originally from Gujarat but are now settled in different states of India to visit the state to enjoy its cultural, historical and religious tourist spots.

"The state will fund an expense of Rs10,000 for such tourists and in all 150 such tourists will be entertained per year," said Jadeja in a release.

The state is looking at group travel for NRGs with yearly 25 groups of six such tourists in each group being entertained. The government has in the present financial year allotted Rs15 lakh as part of the scheme. The senior citizen tourists need to be in the age group of 60 to 70 years.

The senior citizen NRG tourists from other states can spend up to 6 days and seven nights in the state under the scheme. The places that will be covered under the scheme include Somantha, Junagadh, Modhera, Adalj Ni Vav, Lakshmi Vilas Palace among others.

