Gujarat Bypolls: Congress, BJP candidates to be declared today

As the bypolls for the six Assembly seats are round the corner, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will be announcing the names of their candidates by Sunday. The last date for filing of nominations for the six seats — Kheralu, Tharad, Lunawada, Amraiwadi, Bayad and Radhanpur — is September 30.

The first four constituencies fell vacant after BJP MLAs got elected to lower house of the Parliament. Whereas Radhanpur and Bayad seats fell vacant after Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala, who had won the seat respectively on a Congress ticket in 2017, left the party. The two quit Congress after voting for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.

In all, 43 nomination forms have been collected for the Amraiwadi seat alone. Sources said that Dharmendra Patel, Ankit Patel and Bharat Chavda from the Congress were among the front runners.

In Tharad, the Congress has asked three candidates — Bhikhabhai Patel, Mangilal Patel and Ambabhai Solanki — to fill the forms and keep the documents ready. The final submission will be made on Monday after the party gives its mandate to one of the candidates. It is likely that the Congress will declare its candidates for Tharad Assembly constituency only after the BJP reveals its cards.

In Radhanpur, Dr Govind Thakor, Raghubhai Desai and Navin Chaudhary are in the race from Congress. The three belong to the prominent communities that make up a substantial voter chunk of the seat. Whereas the BJP candidate is likely to be Alpesh Thakor.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja will be present in Radhanpur when the party's candidate fill the nomination form. Senior ministers will also be present at all the other five seats when the nominations are being filed.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has pressed into service its legal cell to ensure that the party's candidates are not disqualified on technical grounds.