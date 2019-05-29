Headlines

Ahmedabad: Woman lodges case against husband over fake divorce papers

A complaint of cheating was lodged with the Ramol Police Station on Monday after a man faked his divorce so that he could get his spouse's name changed to his lover's on his passport.

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 29, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

The complaint was lodged by victim Mangala Sharma (44), a resident of Vastral. In her complaint, she stated that she got married to Sunil Sharma in the year 2002. Right now, the couple has two sons and they are living in Vastral.

As per her complaint in 2010, she came to know of her husband's affair with another woman named Usha Makwana. There was a dispute between the couple regarding this, but later it was sorted. However, the wife was suspicious and closely watched her husband's actions.

In March, the family shifted to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. While arranging for the new house, Mangala found a divorce document from her husband along with a passport application.

Later, she took the application to the Ahmedabad Passport office and verified it with the officials. During her search, she came to know that her husband had applied to change the spouse's name to Usha Sharma, for which he had also submitted a Marriage certificate and a fake divorce document to the passport office.

Further inquiry revealed that Sunil had forged Mangala's signature in the divorce document, without her knowledge and had submitted it. Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged with the Ramol police station against Sunil and further investigation is on.

As per Ramol police, right now they have taken the complaint and have started to investigate the matter. The accused is absconding right now and search for him is on.

