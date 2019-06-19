Ahmedabad: Cyclone Vayu brings both respite & misery

Rains

A cow fell into a cave-in near the gate of the Metro rail project office in Amraiwadi. Locals rescued the cow. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had to put barricades around the cave-in to avoid further mishaps. Waterlogging at the Surdahara Circle inconvenienced the residents of the area. A part of a road in Rannapark caved-in, in which a bus got stuck. Locals removed the bus through voluntary efforts. The work to lay stormwater drains in the Nicol area has been going on for about a year and as a result, the roads continue to remain dug up. Some vehicles also got trapped due to waterlogging at the Saijpur Underpass. These are some of the cases, where ongoing or incomplete civic work has caught the local municipal body on a wrong foot.



Rains lashed many parts of the city during the day. Another spell of rains began in the evening causing waterlogging in many parts of the city. Waterlogging disrupted easy vehicular movement. The affected roads include Vaishnodevi Circle, parts of the SG Highway, Akhbarnagar, Hatkeshwar, CTM Char Rasta, Punitnagar, Vejalpur, Shrinandnagar, Prahladnagar, Ashram Road, and Nirnaynagar among other parts of the city.



Opposition party Indian National Congress said that the BJP-led Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is indulging in lip service and is not doing the actual work. "The AMC had made tall claims about its pre-monsoon action plan. Normal rains have exposed the hollowness of their preparedness. Even if rains are not heavy, roads become waterlogged and there are cave-ins. The BJP administration has completely failed in managing an otherwise normal situation," said Dinesh Sharma, leader of opposition in the AMC.



"Required work to drain out water is underway. We have not encountered any major accident till now. We have laid stormwater lines, but it takes time for the water to drain out if it is raining heavily," said Bijal Patel, mayor of Ahmedabad.



According to the data shared by the AMC, citizens have reported 30 tree collapse incidents and four complaints of waterlogging following the rains under the impact of Vayu. A statement by the AMC said that all these complaints have been dealt with.



According to the civic body, East Zone recorded 66.95mm rains from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, followed by South West Zone (60mm), North Zone (55.01mm), West Zone (48.27mm), Central Zone (47.75mm), North West Zone (44.25mm), and South Zone (38.25mm). The city recorded 51.49mm rain during this period, raising the seasonal rain to 70.91mm rains.

