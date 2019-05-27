Ahmedabad: 19-year-old raped in Vadaj

Primary investigation revealed that the accused had called the victim to his house in the matter of break-up and raped her

A complaint of rape was lodged with the Vadaj police station on Saturday after a 19-year-old girl was raped by her boyfriend in his house. Primary investigation revealed that the accused had called the victim to his house in the matter of break-up and raped her.

According to police, the victim is a resident of Vadaj. As per her complaint, from class 10 onwards, she was in a relationship with the accused identified as Amay Upadhyay,19, a resident of Naranpura. Both were in the same class and started dating.

From the past couple of months, there was some dispute going on between the couple, after which they mutually decided to break-up.

Regarding the matter on Saturday afternoon, Amay called the victim to his housing saying that he wants to talk about the break-up. When the victim reached his house, he was alone in the house and taking advantage of it he raped her.

As per the allegation of the victim, Amay forcefully grabbed her, made her captive in the room, sodomized and raped her.

Vadaj police have arrested the accused and have taken the girl for a medical test. Cops have registered a case under IPC section 323, 376 and 377.