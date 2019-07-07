2009 Hooch tragedy: Six convicted, three get 10 years jail term

A sessions court on Saturday convicted six people including three women in connection with the 2009 hooch tragedy in Odhav. Additional sessions judge DP Mahida handed the three men an imprisonment of 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000. The three women were sentenced for a term of 3.5 years with a fine of Rs 2,500.

The 2009 hooch tragedy refers to a series of hooch-related deaths that occurred between July 5 and 7 in Gujarat – a dry state. 148 people died after drinking spurious liquor and two cases, in Kagdapith and Odhav, were registered. The ongoing case was registered in Odhav, where nearly 123 people died.

The convicts were identified as Jayesh Thakkar, Vinod Dagri, Ghanshyam alias Behra, Nanda Jani, Meena Rajput and Jasi Chunara. Thakkar and Dagri, the main accused, were found guilty of manufacturing and supplying spurious liquor.

In all, nine accused were common in both the cases. Of the total 39 accused, two were absconding, while 31 others were acquitted for want of evidence.

Earlier, in connection with the case registered in Kagdapith police station, a sessions court had sentenced

10 people to jail terms from two to 10 years. Two more, who had been absconding at the time of the verdict, were also later convicted, taking the total conviction in the case to 12.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Chief Amit Chavda said that 2009 hooch tragedy was a result of the lax law and order in the city. "We welcome the verdict but the sentencing shows that the government did not try to make an example of the people responsible for so many deaths. The government should have asked for the toughest of sentencing," said Chavda.

Chasing The Case