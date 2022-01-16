Yearly Covid-19 vaccine shots: Bill Gates says THIS on future of pandemic

Another wave of Covid-19 gripping the world just when the pandemic appeared to be subsiding. Now the question on everybody’s mind is not when, but if the pandemic will ever go away.

In a recent talk on Twitter, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates shared his forecast for the pandemic’s future for some years. “We may have to take yearly shots for Covid for some time,” said the Microsoft founder while talking to Devi Sridhar, Professor and Chair of Global Public Health, Edinburgh Uni Med School, Scotland.

Sridhar took questions from the audience and also asked Gates about the future of vaccines. Noting that most countries are now administering the third or additional shots of vaccines, Gates said that prevention of severe effects of Covid-19 and death were two important factors for vaccine work right now. With fully vaccinated individuals getting reinfected and the emergence of newer variants, the duration of protection is still very limited, Gates noted.

What’s happening now is even fully vaccinated people are getting reinfected with newer and stronger variants of the virus coming up, and the duration is still very limited. He said that preventing infection and providing years of protection should be the objective of future vaccines.