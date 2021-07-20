World’s richest man Jeff Bezos is all set to travel to space today - Check out mission details

If successful, Bezos will become the second billionaire in space as well as claim the ‘richest man in space’ tag from Richard Branson, who achieved the feat a week and a half ago on July 11.

Interestingly, the date of Bezos’ spaceflight also marks the 52nd anniversary of the first landing on Moon.

Bezos’ flight is a key moment for the emerging space tourism industry as he and Branson look to attract tourists for regular flights as early as next year. However, both have downplayed any competition.

In a recent interview with NBC, Bezos said, "This isn't a competition, this is about building a road to space so that future generations can do incredible things in space."

Here’s are the major highlights of the Blue Origin rocket launch that is set to take Jeff Bezos to the edge of space today: