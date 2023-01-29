Who was Tyre Nichols, African-American youth beaten to death by US cops on camera? Know whole controversy

Tyre Nichols was declared dead three days after the assault (Photo - Facebook)

Silent protests and massive public outrage were heard across the United States after the death of a man named Tyre Nichols in Memphis, a few days after he was brutally assaulted by five Memphis Police Department cops on the side of the road.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over on the side of the road during a traffic stop after the cops claimed that he was pulled over for reckless driving. The police personnel had started assaulting Nichols, eventually brutally beating him up on the road.

The assault on Nichols by the Memphis cops was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage of the same was shared by multiple media outlets, sparking a massive wave of outrage on social media and among the African American community in the United States.

Who was Tyre Nichols?

Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old man who was residing in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols was born on June 5, 1993, and was living in Memphis with his four-year-old son. He worked for the shipping company FedEx and was an aspiring photographer.

Tyre Nichols also had a medical condition called Crohn’s disease, due to which was he severely underweight. Nichols only weighed about 66 kgs despite being over 6 feet tall, as per his attorney. Raised in California, he had only moved to Memphis in 2020.

Why was Tyre Nichols killed?

Tyre Nichols was pulled over by five Memphis Police Department cops, allegedly for reckless driving. The officers pulled Nichols out of the car and used pepper spray and taser on him, after which the victim tried to run away.

The officers eventually caught up with Nichols and started punching and kicking him. They restrained his hands behind his back and started hitting him with batons repeatedly. The harrowing incident took place on January 7, and the bodycam and CCTV footage of the same was released.

Nichols was hospitalised and eventually passed away on January 10 due to “excessive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, as per the autopsy report. This case was revered as a repeat of the George Floyd death case and brought to light the unlawful acts of the police in the United States.

