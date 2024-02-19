Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

Ameer Balaj Tipu, a notable figure in Lahore's underworld and owner of a goods transport network, met a tragic end when he was fatally shot during a wedding ceremony in the Chung area on February 18, according to a private TV channel report published by Dawn. Balaj, who succumbed to injuries inflicted by an unidentified assailant, was the son of Arif Amir, also known as Tipu Truckanwala, who himself was fatally attacked at the Allama Iqbal airport in 2010.

Violence seems to be an ingrained part of Balaj's family history, with his grandfather also being embroiled in an age-old feud. The assailant reportedly targeted Balaj and two other guests, leaving them critically injured. In a swift response, Balaj's armed associates retaliated, resulting in the immediate death of the attacker.

Despite efforts to save him, Balaj passed away at Jinnah Hospital, eliciting a mix of grief and fury among his supporters, who gathered at the hospital to mourn his loss. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded, with some women seen beating their chests and condemning the perpetrators, while others loudly voiced their allegiance to Balaj.

Law enforcement authorities have sealed off the area and launched a thorough investigation into the incident, with their primary focus on uncovering the motive behind the attack and identifying the assailant. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Balaj was widely regarded as one of the most influential and feared personalities in Lahore's underworld, and his untimely demise has left a significant void. He hailed from a family with a history of enmities spanning at least three generations. His grandfather, Billa Truckanwala, was involved in an age-old feud that led to his demise, while his father, Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, was killed in 2010.

Additionally, Balaj had political connections, with reports suggesting he had recently joined Nawaz Sharif's PML-N party after leaving Imran Khan's PTI. PML-N's MNA-elect, Attaullah Tarar, rushed to the hospital upon learning of the deadly attack on Balaj.

With ANI inputs